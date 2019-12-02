Monday, December 02, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports News
  4. Cricket News
  5. With 6/0, Nepal's Anjali Chand scripts best-ever bowling figures in T20I cricket

With 6/0, Nepal's Anjali Chand scripts best-ever bowling figures in T20I cricket

Anjali struck thrice in the 7th over and twice in the 9th over before wrapping up the Maldives innings in the 11th over. The medium pacer bowled just 13 balls in the entire match.

IANS IANS
New Delhi Published on: December 02, 2019 16:37 IST
Anjali Chand
Image Source : TWITTER

Anjali Chand

Nepal's Anjali Chand scripted history on Monday as she registered bowling figures of 6/0 in a match against the Maldives.

Batting first, Maldives could only manage 16 runs and the hosts overhauled the target in just 0.5 overs. Anjali struck thrice in the 7th over and twice in the 9th over before wrapping up the Maldives innings in the 11th over. The medium pacer bowled just 13 balls in the entire match.

With the extraordinary feat, Anjali broke the record for the best figures in Women's T20I. Before her, Mas Elysa of Maldives had held the record with figures of 6/3 against China in 2019.

Nepal are competing with the Maldives, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka in the 4-team tournament and the best two at the end of a round-robin stage will enter the gold medal match.

In the men's category, India pacer Deepak Chahar holds the record for the best bowling figures 6/7 in 3.2 overs against Bangladesh in Nagpur on November 10.

Write a comment

Bigg boss 13

Live Scorecard

Top News

Latest News