Image Source : @HARDIKPANDYA93 INSTAGRAM Will be back in no time: Hardik assures fans after undergoing surgery

Hardik Pandya underwent surgery in London to treat a lower back issue which has ruled him out of cricket for an indefinite amount of time.

However, Hardik took to Instagram to share the news of a successful surgery and assured the fans that he will be back very soon.

"Surgery done successfully. Extremely grateful to everyone for your wishes. Will be back in no time! Till then miss me," Hardik posted on Instagram.

Hardik was last seen in action in the T20I series against South Africa but was rested for the ongoing Test series. However, with the surgery done, he is set to miss the T20Is against Bangladesh and may well be unavailable for West Indies tour of India as well.

Hardik picked up the injury during the Asia Cup in UAE last September but recovered in time to play for Mumbai Indians in the IPL and the World Cup but the post that, the injury returned to haunt him.

He now joins Bumrah in the list of players, suffering from back issues as Jasprit Bumrah was also ruled out of the SA series due to a stress fracture on his lower back and he is also expected to travel to the United Kingdom for medical consultation.