'Whose costume do you prefer?': David Warner funnily sports 'Baahubali' look

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/DAVIDWARNER55 David Warner donned a costume similar to Prabhas' in an Instagram post on Thursday.

David Warner has been significantly active on his social media profiles ever since the cricket action came to halt, owing to COVID-19 pandemic. The Australian opener has gained popularity with his TikTok and Instagram videos.

On Thursday, he shared another post on his Instagram profile. In a picture, Warner dressed up like India's popular movie character 'Baahubali'. The 33-year-old left-hander donned a costume similar to Prabhas from the movie.

"Who's costume do you prefer?" Warner posted on Instagram with a picture of Prabhas too along with him.

Warner's Instagram profile has been full of pictures and videos where he can be seen spending quality time with his family. In some, the whole Warner family can be seen dancing to popular Indian songs as well as trendy music beats. (ALSO READ: ICC defers decision on T20 World Cup till June 10)

In another post recently, Warner chose Test cricket as his favourite form of the game with a creative TikTok video. In the video, he is seen standing in front of a mirror and swiping past his own versions of imagery wearing the jerseys of all the three formats.

Warner has played 84 Tests for Australia, scoring 7,244 runs at an average of 48.94. Last year during the pink ball Test at Adelaide against Pakistan, Warner smashed his highest score of 335 not out in a breathtaking display of aggressive batting.

