ICC Board defers decision on 2020 T20 World Cup till June 10

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES The ICC board has deferred the decision on the fate of 2020 men's T20 World Cup till June 10.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) Board on Thursday deferred a decision on all agenda items, including the fate of the T20 World Cup in Australia, till June 10.

The T20 World Cup is originally scheduled from October 18 to November 15. However, there has been significant speculation over the fate of the tournament due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. It has also been reported that the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League could be scheduled in the global tournament's window, with the latter being shifted to next year.

The decision over deferment was made around the issue of confidentiality.

"A number of board members had raised their concerns over this issue recently and felt it required immediate attention to ensure the sanctity and confidentiality of board matters in line with the highest standards of governance," a statement from ICC read. (ALSO READ: WACA chief lashes out at CA over India Test series snub)

"There was unanimous agreement to immediately initiate an independent investigation led by the ICC's Ethics Officer and supported by global experts. The board will be updated on this by the ICC CEO at its next meeting on 10 June 2020.

"The Board also requested the ICC management continue with their discussions with stakeholders in exploring various contingency options in light of the rapidly changing public health situation caused by the COVID 19 virus," the ICC said in a statement after the Board's tele-conference.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage