Who's better than Steve Smith at playing spin? Yuzvendra Chahal makes his pick

Australian batsman Steve Smith is regarded as one of the finest players of spin bowling averaging well over 50 in Tests and above 40 in ODIs against the variety. However, Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal picked a different batsman when asked who was the best player of spin bowling.

He was left impressed with veteran Pakistan batsman Shoaib Malik during their encounter in the Asia Cup in 2018. Recalling the face-off in India versus Pakistan clash, Chahal said that the manner in which he was picking singles off the good deliveries left him astounded.

"I realized that Malik had a lot of experience and I think he is better than Steve Smith when it comes to playing spin bowling," Chahal said in an Instagram Live session. Although he did keep his teammates Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli at the top of the list while not specifying the positions.

Talking about that match, Malik faced 28 deliveries off Chahal and scored 20 runs which included a maximum as well while 14 balls went unscored.

