Sunday, July 28, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports News
  4. Cricket News
  5. 'When is the wedding, guys?': Yuvraj Singh hilariously interrupts Ben Cutting's interview at GT20 Canada

'When is the wedding, guys?': Yuvraj Singh hilariously interrupts Ben Cutting's interview at GT20 Canada

Yuvraj Singh starred for Toronto Nationals in his second game of the GT20 Canada, as the side won with two wickets and 13 balls to spare.

India TV Sports Desk India TV Sports Desk
New Delhi Published on: July 28, 2019 14:34 IST
Representative News Image
Image Source : TWITTER/GT20

Yuvraj Singh hilariously interrupts Ben Cutting's interview with his fiance, Erin Holland.

Yuvraj Singh and Manpreet Gony's heroic batting effort aided Toronto Nationals to a two-wicket win in the Global T20 game against Edmonton Royals in Ontario.

The left-handed former Indian batsman scored a blistering 35 off 21 deliveries, which included three fours, and three sixes. Nationals chased the 192-run target with 13 balls to spare.

This was also Toronto Nationals’ first victory of the tournament.

Before the game, Edmonton Royals’ Ben Cutting, who dismissed Yuvraj in the second innings, was interviewed by his fiancé, Erin Holland. Holland and Cutting have been dating for the past four years, and were engaged in May earlier this year.

Yuvraj, who was walking past them, interrupted the interview and cheekily asked, “When is the wedding, guys? I need to get ready!”

Watch the video here:

Erin Holland reacted to the video on her Twitter profile, ensuring the former Indian batsman that he will be invited to the wedding, whenever it happens.

Yuvraj will be back in action for the Toronto Nationals on July 29, when the side takes on Winnipeg Hawks. 

Write a comment

Live Scorecard

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryIndia A completes formalities on final day for easy win over West Indies A Next StoryVirat Kohli to not hold pre-departure press conference ahead of West Indies tour  