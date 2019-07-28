'When is the wedding, guys?': Yuvraj Singh hilariously interrupts Ben Cutting's interview at GT20 Canada

Image Source : TWITTER/GT20 Yuvraj Singh hilariously interrupts Ben Cutting's interview with his fiance, Erin Holland.

Yuvraj Singh and Manpreet Gony's heroic batting effort aided Toronto Nationals to a two-wicket win in the Global T20 game against Edmonton Royals in Ontario.

The left-handed former Indian batsman scored a blistering 35 off 21 deliveries, which included three fours, and three sixes. Nationals chased the 192-run target with 13 balls to spare.

This was also Toronto Nationals’ first victory of the tournament.

Before the game, Edmonton Royals’ Ben Cutting, who dismissed Yuvraj in the second innings, was interviewed by his fiancé, Erin Holland. Holland and Cutting have been dating for the past four years, and were engaged in May earlier this year.

Yuvraj, who was walking past them, interrupted the interview and cheekily asked, “When is the wedding, guys? I need to get ready!”

Watch the video here:

Erin Holland reacted to the video on her Twitter profile, ensuring the former Indian batsman that he will be invited to the wedding, whenever it happens.

Yuvraj will be back in action for the Toronto Nationals on July 29, when the side takes on Winnipeg Hawks.