When I saw it I was quick to read it: Marnus Labuschagne on Sachin Tendulkar's praise

Image Source : AP/GETTY Marnus Labuschagne and Sachin Tendulkar

Australia's newest batting sensation Marnus Labuschagne said that he is 'grateful' for the immense praise he received from batting legend Sachin Tendulkar last week when the Indian had admitted that the Aussie's batting reminds him of his batting days.

"It was pretty amazing, it's one that definitely when I saw it I was quick to read it and it really hit me. Amazing words from someone of that calibre. I was very grateful for his words and just stoked really," Labuschagne told cricket.com.au.

Tendulkar, who had visited Australia last week for the Bushfire Bash game, praised Marnus' footwork and his batting style while hailing him as a special talent.

"His footwork is so precise. So he would be the one I would say," said Sachin.

"I happened to be watching the second Test match (Ashes) at Lord's between England and Australia. When Steve Smith got injured, I saw Labuschagne's second innings," said Tendulkar. "I was sitting with my father-in-law. I saw Marnus get hit off the second ball from Jofra Archer and, post that, the 15 minutes he batted, I said, This player looks special'. There is something about him," Tendulkar added.

Marnus finished 2019 as the highest run-getter in Test cricket surpassing Steve Smith and keaving Virat Kohli well behind. He amassed 1104 runs in 11 innings at 64.94 and 10 fifty-plus scores. The run tally includes 896 runs which were scored over the five Tests he played at home - against Pakistan and New Zealand - which comprised a double ton, two 150-plus scores, one century and three half-centuries in eight innings.