West Indies announce 25-man squad for three-match Test series in England, three players decline to travel

Image Source : GETTY West Indies Test team captain Jason Holder

Cricket West Indies (CWI) selection panel on Wednesday named their 25-member squad for the impending three-match Test series in England of which 11 are reserves. Meanwhile, three players have declined the invitation to travel owing to coronavirus concerns.

West Indies squad for England Tests: Jason Holder (c), J Blackwood, Nkrumah Bonner, K Brathwaite, S Brooks, J Campbell, R Chase, R Cornwall, S Dowrich (wk), C Holder, S Hope, A Joseph, R Reifer, K Roach

Reserves: Sunil Ambris, Joshua da Silva, Shannon Gabriel, Keon Harding, Kyle Mayers, Preston McSween, Marquino Mindley, Shane Moseley, Anderson Phillip, Oshane Thomas, Jomel Warrican.

Edgbaston has been opted as the contingency venue where additional training will be carried throughout July. West Indies will arrive on June 9, undergo a 14-day mandatory quarantine before the series and will be staying at the Old Trafford and train there for three weeks.

"The bio-secure protocols will restrict movement in and out of the venues, so the selection panel has also named a list of reserve players who will travel to train and help prepare the Test squad and ensure replacements are available in case of any injury," CWI said in their statement.

Darren Bravo, Shimron Hetmyer and Keemo Paul are the three players to have declined to the invitation to travel to England for the series.

"CWI fully respects their decision to choose to do so. As previously stated, CWI will not hold this decision against these players when considering future selection," the statement added.

Meanwhile, the main squad has two newcomers - middle-order batsman Nkrumah Bonner and fast bowler Chemar Holder. The latter was the leading wicket-taker in the Championship with 36 scalps in eight matches at 18.91 and was also one of the members of the U-19 winning side of 2016. Boner, 31, earned his maiden call-uo following his tally of 523 runs in the Championship ar 58.11. He previously represented West Indies in two T20I matches back in 2011 and 2012.

“Chemar Holder is an exciting young fast bowling talent who is coming off an excellent domestic First-Class season. He should enjoy bowling in English conditions. He could prove a real asset to the team in England. Nkrumah Bonner is an unflappable character. His ability to hold the innings together and bat through tight situations could serve the team very well. Jermaine Blackwood returns by sheer weight of performance in the domestic First-Class season. His patience and application were evident and that resulted in much greater consistency which I look forward to him taking back into the Test arena. His experience of playing Test cricket in England should stand him in good stead," Roger Harper, CWI’s Lead Selector said.

Proposed Tour Schedule

First Test: July 8-12, Ageas Bowl Southampton

Second Test: July 16-20, Old Trafford Manchester

Third Test: July 24-28, Old Trafford Manchester

