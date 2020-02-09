Watch: Brian Lara rolls back the years with stunning six over long-off

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES West Indies legend Brian Lara stepped out to hit an incredible six over long-off against Andrew Symonds at the Bushfire Cricket Bash.

The legends were back on the field during the Bushfire Cricket Bash on Sunday, as Ponting's XI took on Gilchrist's XI to raise funds for Australian bushfire relief. Former cricketers like Mathew Hayden, Justin Langer, Yuvraj Singh and Brett Lee, among others were all part of the charity match which was played in Melbourne.

Ponting's XI batted first, putting 104 on the board for the loss of five wickets. While Ponting scored 26, it was Brian Lara who rolled back the years to score a stunning 11-ball 30 in the game.

Lara smashed three fours and two sixes during his innings.

However, it was the six against Andrew Symonds which reminisced the Lara of the old, almost making it seem like the West Indies legend never left the game at all!

Lara stepped out of the crease to slam an inside-out six against Andrew Symonds over long-off. Watch the video:

Six over mid-off, if you don't mind!



And Brian Lara retires on 30 👏 #BigAppeal pic.twitter.com/HtDYHILu2u — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) February 9, 2020

After the completion of the first innings, Sachin Tendulkar also stepped out on the field to face six deliveries off Ellyse Perry and Annabel Sutherland. Watch the full over here.