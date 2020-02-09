Watch: Sachin's still got it! India legend returns to action, faces Ellyse Perry and Annabel Sutherland

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Sachin Tendulkar faced six deliveries off Australia's Ellyse Perry and Annabel Sutherland during the Bushfire Cricket Bash on Sunday.

Indian batting legend Sachin Tendulkar made a remarkable return to cricket action during the Bushfire Cricket Bash on Sunday. Tendulkar faced six deliveries (four off Ellyse Perry and two off Annabel Sutherland) during the innings break at the Bash, which is being played to raise funds for the Australian bushfire relief.

It was almost as if Sachin had never retired, as he smacked the very first ball he faced for a boundary with a brilliant flick towards long leg. He played the next two deliveries on the same side, before pulling out a trademark cover shot on the fourth.

Ellyse Perry then decided to hand over the ball to Australian youngster Annabel Sutherland. Tendulkar played the 18-year-old's deliveries with a straight bat - and ended the over with a straight drive on a delivery which was reasonably on the block hole.

Earlier, Ricky Ponting's XI, coached by Tendulkar, scored 104/5 in the 10 overs of the game. West Indies legend Brian Lara scored the most runs in the innings, slamming 30, while Ponting scored 26.