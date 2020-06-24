Image Source : GETTY IMAGES What a blessing: Virat Kohli on playing Test cricket for India

Team India captain Virat Kohli took to Instagram to show his admiration for the longest format of the game- Test cricket. Kohli, who has taken the Indian team to several heights as captain in Test cricket, said he is blessed to represent India in whites.

Under Kohli's captaincy, Team India held the top spot from October 3, 2016 to May 1, 2020. In the latest ranking, Virat Kohli and Co. were dethroned by Australia, who reclaimed the spot atop following ICC's annual update of their rankings. India slipped to the third spot in the rankings chart with their ratings as 114 while New Zealand took the second spot with ratings of 115. (Also Read | 'Virat Kohli is considered No.1 because he bats exactly like Viv Richards': Sunil Gavaskar)

Kohli posted a couple of photos and wrote: "Nothing comes close to playing an intense game in whites. What a blessing to be able to play test cricket for India."

The Indian captain is enjoying quality with wife and Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma at home as all cricketing activities are at hold amidst coronavirus outbreak. (Also Read | Virat Kohli shares throwback picture with 'my one and only' Anushka Sharma)

Recently in a live Instagram session with Ravichandran Ashwin, Kohli said that he does not know how much the game will change or if at all it will when cricket resumes after coronavirus pandemic.

The Indian captain said, "The game is changing a lot? Man I don't know what happens Going, this is very strange thinking. Even instinctively like practice sessions you want to clap / high-five, but you can't do that, you will meet people after a long time and you will have to join hands. And stay away."

He added, "I know this may sound strange, it can be a permanent feature. Until some kind of treatment or vaccine comes out, we'll need to make it part of our routine." However, the Indian captain also said that people will not find it difficult to work hard for new challenges, which will be given to the players due to coronavirus.

"We all may find it strange, it will not be difficult to make it a part of our life along with all the things in life."

