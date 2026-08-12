Trump aide's big hint on Russian oil 100% tariff issue: 'President, PM Modi have good relationship'

Washington:

US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi have very "good working ties" and would resolve issues concerning the Russian oil-related tariff, Presidential Counsellor Peter Navarro has said in a big hint towards resolving the Russian oil tariff issue between the US and India. Navarro's comments came days after the US Senate passed legislation allowing Trump to impose 100 per cent tariffs on goods from countries that purchase Russian oil.

US trade adviser on Russian oil tariff

"During the Ukraine-Russia war, 6-8 months ago, I think I wrote wrote an op-ed in the Financial Times, which absolutely factually correctly pointed out that prior to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, India was not involved in the oil trade with Russia, but afterwards it got heavily involved and was selling a lot of refined products on behalf of Russia, which helped feed the war machine," Navarro said in reponse to a query from ANI on Tuesday.

"And that issue has been resolved. Maybe I had a little bit to do with that with that op-ed, but I can tell you, I got actually firebombed by the Indian continent on the internet. All I would say to you, don't do that. That's not how we resolve problems here in America. With respect to your question, the president and your Prime Minister have a very good working relationship. They are going to work that out amongst themselves, and it's not for me or any gaggle to get between that," said Navarro.

US Senate passes bill to levy tariffs of up to 100% on top buyers of Russian oil

The US Senate last week passed a bill to levy tariffs of up to 100 per cent on the top buyers of Russian oil and gas. The Lindsey O. Graham bill authorises secondary tariffs of up to 100 percent on countries that continue to buy Russian oil and gas.

Meanwhile, India significantly increased its crude oil imports from Russia, reaching an all-time high of 48 per cent in June 2026. The country imported 8.7 MMT of Russian oil in June, only a percent lower than May. Imports from the UAE stood at around 636,000 bpd during the same period, only slightly lower than the record 644,000 bpd imported in May. Venezuela emerged as India’s fourth-largest supplier, with shipments averaging 209,000 bpd, while Saudi Arabia supplied about 384,000 bpd.

-With ANI Inputs

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