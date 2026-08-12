Cristiano Ronaldo marries Argentina's Georgina Rodriguez - Everything you need to know

New Delhi:

Cristiano Ronaldo and his longtime partner Georgina Rodriguez have married in a private civil ceremony in Cascais, Portugal. They were dating for more than 10 years after meeting in Madrid and have since been one of football’s most closely followed couples.

The ceremony took place Tuesday, August 11, in the coastal resort town west of Lisbon and was attended by the couple’s five children, according to reports. Later in the evening, the five-time UEFA Champions League winner confirmed the marriage through posts on Instagram showing their wedding rings.

The couple kept the occasion largely private. Ronaldo shared a photograph of their hands with the wedding bands, while Rodriguez also posted an image from the occasion. The low-key ceremony contrasted with the enormous global attention surrounding the five-time Ballon d’Or winner and his family.

How did Ronaldo meet Georgina?

Ronaldo and Rodriguez met when the latter was working at a Gucci store in Madrid. Their relationship became public the following year and they went on to build a family together. Rodriguez gave birth to their daughter Alana Martina in 2017. They later welcomed Bella Esmeralda in 2022 after expecting twins; their son Angel died shortly after birth.

Notably, the couple announced their engagement on Instagram in August 2025, with Rodriguez displaying a large diamond ring. Their wedding came exactly a year after that announcement.

Football doesn’t stop for Ronaldo

Ronaldo’s marriage comes as he prepares to return to Saudi Arabia for another season with Al Nassr. The club is due to begin their 2026-27 Saudi Pro League campaign this week, shortly after the wedding.

The Portugal captain is coming off his sixth FIFA World Cup appearance, having joined Argentina’s Lionel Messi in reaching the tournament milestone in 2026. Ronaldo has represented Portugal at every World Cup since 2006 and remains the country’s record holder for international appearances and goals.

He has also won major trophies with Sporting, Manchester United, Real Madrid, Juventus and Al Nassr during a career spanning more than two decades. With more than 950 goals for club and country, he is pursuing the landmark of 1,000 career goals.

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