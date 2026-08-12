Andrew Flintoff's son Rocky breaks Somerset's 136-year-old record with blistering show in One-Day Cup

New Delhi:

Rocky Flintoff has entered Lancashire’s record books after producing a remarkable maiden century for the county’s senior side. At just 18 years and 126 days, the son of former England all-rounder Andrew Flintoff struck 123 from 76 deliveries against Somerset at Taunton in the One-Day Cup. Courtesy of his blistering show, Lancashire posted 443 for six, which is their highest List-A total.

Flintoff’s innings contained 10 fours and seven sixes. He also stitched a 214-run partnership with Keaton Jennings, who ended up scoring 156 runs from 127 balls. Courtesy of their incredible batting display, Lancashire registered a comfortable 174-run win and have also set a date with Ben Stokes’ Durham in the quarter-final of the tournament.

After the game, Jennings was full of praise for Flintoff. He highlighted that coming from a cricket-rich background, there’s always pressure on the youngster, but he believes that Flintoff has the quality to keep himself grounded and play as per his merit.

“It was a memorable day for Rocky Flintoff. When you are developing a few grey hairs, it’s great to be out there batting with a young player of such talent. Rocky knows his family can’t score his runs for him. He has to go out there and do it himself and there is every sign he is going to do just that. He has a fantastic physique for a cricketer and a good head on young shoulders. Today he used his feet well and played a fantastic knock,” Jennings said.

Meanwhile, Flintoff’s hundred also ended a record that had stood since 1890. Archie MacLaren had previously been Lancashire’s youngest first-team centurion, having scored 106 at Hove at the age of 18 years and 256 days.

First breakthrough for Rocky Flintoff

Flintoff first attracted attention as a 16-year-old, partly because his batting style bore striking similarities to that of his father, who was a central figure in England’s 2005 Ashes success. Now, even though injuries have interrupted his progress, he continues to develop primarily as a batter despite his bowling ability.

He had already registered several centuries for England Under-19s and scored one for the Lions against a Cricket Australia XI in early 2025, in a team coached by his father. His latest innings was his first hundred for Lancashire and in senior cricket.

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