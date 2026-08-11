India tour of Bangladesh in limbo after ACB confirms dates for T20I series in Delhi after BCCI's nod

New Delhi:

The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) has confirmed the dates for a T20I series against India in Delhi next month. The ACB sent the message to all the stakeholders about the schedule of the series after the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) gave a nod to the dates.

As reported by Cricbuzz, the series will be played on September 13, 15 and 17 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. The series will be in India, although Afghanistan will be the designated hosts of the three-match assignment. "The ACB hereby confirms that the India tour of Afghanistan 2026 (Event) is scheduled to take place from September 13 to September 17. The ACB further confirms that the dates of the Event have been confirmed and agreed with the BCCI and the venues of the scheduled matches have also been finalised," ACB CEO Naseeb Khan wrote in a letter sent to the board's commercial partners, as quoted by Cricbuzz.

India tour of Bangladesh all but over

This can mean that the possibility of India's tour of Bangladesh, which has been in limbo, might not take place, the report further adds. The Bangladesh white-ball series is earmarked from September 1 to 13, with six white-ball games planned. But the series looks highly unlikely as at least one of the Afghanistan series coincides with the proposed Bangladesh tour.

The official public announcement regarding the Afghanistan T20I series is yet to be made, but the ACB stated that this letter is an official confirmation of the dates. "While an official public announcement regarding the event is yet to be made by the concerned authorities, the ACB is issuing this letter as an official confirmation of the scheduled dates and venues of the India tour of Afghanistan 2026.

"Accordingly, all media rights holders may proceed with their advance planning, scheduling and production arrangements, resource allocation, promotional activities and other related preparations based on the above schedule," the ACB statement further added.

Meanwhile, the Afghanistan board has kept the door with the BCCI open on suggestions, and has offered that one of the games be moved to September 14, the day of Ganesh Chaturthi. "I would not like to comment prematurely on any potential date adjustments that the Afghanistan Cricket Board may be considering. Should such a development materialise, aligning this historic series with Ganesh Chaturthi — a day of new beginnings, devotion and celebration across India — would be a thoughtful and gracious gesture from the ACB, reflecting the spirit of friendship that cricket continues to foster between India and Afghanistan," ITW co-founder Bhairav Shanth said. ITW Universe holds the media rights.

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