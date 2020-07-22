Virat Kohli goes retro during interaction with Test opener Mayank Agarwal

Image Source : TWITTER: @BCCI/SCREENSHOT Virat Kohli goes retro in interaction with Test opener Mayank Agarwal

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Wednesday shared a teaser of the next episode of Open Nets with Mayank, a talk show hosted by India's Test opener Mayank Agarwal. The teaser revealed that the Indian skipper Virat Kohli will grace the show in the next episode.

BCCI shared a short clip of the episode where Kohli is mostly seen adjusting his spectacles and in the end, Mayank said: "Nice glasses", to which the Indian captain replied, "Thanks man, going retro."

With cricket action currently at standstill, the players are confined to their homes, indulging in individual training as they await a return to the field.

Since the lockdown was implemented in the country amidst the coronavirus outbreak, BCCI introduced the lively chat show hosted by Mayank Agarwal. Several Indian cricketers like Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan joined Mayank for the conversation. The last guest on the show was former India captain and current BCCI president Sourav Ganguly. During the show, Ganguly talked about the various moments in his career and opinionated on the future of the game ahead.

Agarwal also quizzed him about the time when Ganguly made former Australia captain Steve Waugh wait before the toss during the 2001 series. Ganguly attributed his tardiness to the blazer, which according to him, he had forgotten because he was 'nervous'.

"It was an accident actually. Before the first Test match, I had forgotten my blazer in the dressing room," Ganguly said.

"They were such a good side and I was very nervous as it was my first big series as captain and we were up against a fantastic cricket team. In the last 25-30 years, I haven't seen a side like that Australian team.

"Initially, I realised I had forgotten my blazer and he reacted to it. It was working on them, the way they played, and they were a bit grumpy because of that," Ganguly said.

