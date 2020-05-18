Maan ja bhai: Virat Kohli brutally trolls Yuzvendra Chahal for interrupting his live session again

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Virat Kohli with Yuzvendra Chahal

Indian skipper Virat Kohli on Sunday brutally trolled teammate Yuzvendra Chahal once again for interrupting his Instagram live session. Kohli was in conversation with Indian football team skipper Sunil Chhetri when Chahal, as usual, gatecrashed the live session.

This is not the first time that Chahal did this. In the early phase of the lockdown period, Chahal made hilarious TikTok videos and was trolled by all of his teammates including those he played with in Royal Challengers Bangalore. With the advent of Instagram live sessions, Chahal began interrupting with questions. And on Sunday, he did it again.

Trolling his teammate, Kohli said, "Lo ji Chahal yaha bhi aagae, Ye nahi maanega (and Chahal is here also, he will not mend his ways).

"Abe maan ja bhai tujhe har jagah ghusna hai. koi bhi baat kr rha ho iska comment jarur aaega. Hudd hi ho gai bhai, jis din ye cheezey normal hongi ye bhaagata hi dikhega rodo pe, ise ghar nahi jaana wapas, ye bhaagega sirf, TikTok on kr k bhaagega. Iska kaam ho gaya hai, iske taare waare hil gai hai andar ki, short circuit hus h isko (Please understand brother, this guy has to interrupt everywhere. He will comment everywhere people are talking, it's too much brother. The day lockdown will end this guy will be seen running on the road, he will run and run with his TikTok on. Something has happened with with, some wires inside his body have loosened. There has been a short circuit inside him)."

Chhetri couldn't stop laughing while Kohli trolled Chahal and then added, "I saw one of his videos and he was saying that he will not go back home when the lockdown gets over. He was saying I will live somewhere else and not go back to my home."

Earlier, Kohli had trolled Chahal for his TikTok videos while in conversation with RCB teammate AB de Villiers.

"Have you seen his TikTok videos? You should go and check out Yuzvendra Chahal's TikTok videos," said Kohli.

"You will not believe this guy is playing international cricket and he is 29-year-old. Just go and look at his videos. He's an absolute clown."

