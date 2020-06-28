Twitter enjoys field day after PCB spells 'Pakistan' wrong in squad's departure tweet

The Pakistan cricket team departed for England on Sunday to take part in a three-match Test and T20I series. While the dates of the matches haven't been announced, the members will undergo testing for coronavirus upon reaching England and remain in a 14-day mandatory quarantine period before hitting the nets.
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced the departure of the side on their official Twitter handle. However, they made a grave error on the post. In a tweet which has since been deleted, PCB spelt Pakistan wrong, writing 'Pakiatan'.
The Twitterati didn't fail to notice the blunder and trolled the PCB on the mistake.
Boys correct spelling well 🤣🤣🤣 @TheRealPCB pic.twitter.com/b7z2WpH6Zc— Gujrati Chhokro (@TheTweetOfGujju) June 28, 2020
Abey apne country ki spelling to sahi se likh lo. Verified handle hai, sharam karo.— Gabbbar (@GabbbarSingh) June 28, 2020
They took 1 hour to figure out the correct spelling of Pakistan 😆😆 pic.twitter.com/LiiI1jEls2— Swadeshi Alien 🇮🇳 (@swadeshi_alien) June 28, 2020
Cant even get the spelling of Pakistan right second time🤦🏻♂️— Abhi (@abhi_nufc) June 28, 2020
England ka to nahi pata magar Pakistan ki spelling ko kill zarur kardiya— RAJPUT (@ReemasGod) June 28, 2020
Oh bhai pcb kis kesam ke log bhitha rkhr heiin pakistan ke spelling nahi ate.— Umer farooq (@i_umer69) June 28, 2020
Earlier, the PCB announced that six of the ten cricketers who tested positive for COVID-19 have since tested negative. Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Rizwan, Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hasnain and Shadab Khan.
The international cricket is set to return on July 8 when West Indies takes on England in the first Test of the three-match series at the Ageas Bowl.