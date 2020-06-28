Twitter enjoys field day after PCB spells 'Pakistan' wrong in squad's departure tweet

Image Source : THEREALPCB/TWITTER The PCB spelt 'Pakistan' wrong in the tweet announcing squad's departure for England, and Twitter didn't fail to notice.

The Pakistan cricket team departed for England on Sunday to take part in a three-match Test and T20I series. While the dates of the matches haven't been announced, the members will undergo testing for coronavirus upon reaching England and remain in a 14-day mandatory quarantine period before hitting the nets.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced the departure of the side on their official Twitter handle. However, they made a grave error on the post. In a tweet which has since been deleted, PCB spelt Pakistan wrong, writing 'Pakiatan'.

The Twitterati didn't fail to notice the blunder and trolled the PCB on the mistake.

Abey apne country ki spelling to sahi se likh lo. Verified handle hai, sharam karo. — Gabbbar (@GabbbarSingh) June 28, 2020

They took 1 hour to figure out the correct spelling of Pakistan 😆😆 pic.twitter.com/LiiI1jEls2 — Swadeshi Alien 🇮🇳 (@swadeshi_alien) June 28, 2020

Cant even get the spelling of Pakistan right second time🤦🏻‍♂️ — Abhi (@abhi_nufc) June 28, 2020

England ka to nahi pata magar Pakistan ki spelling ko kill zarur kardiya — RAJPUT (@ReemasGod) June 28, 2020

Oh bhai pcb kis kesam ke log bhitha rkhr heiin pakistan ke spelling nahi ate. — Umer farooq (@i_umer69) June 28, 2020

Earlier, the PCB announced that six of the ten cricketers who tested positive for COVID-19 have since tested negative. Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Rizwan, Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hasnain and Shadab Khan.

The international cricket is set to return on July 8 when West Indies takes on England in the first Test of the three-match series at the Ageas Bowl.

