Sunday, June 28, 2020
     
  5. Twitter enjoys field day after PCB spells 'Pakistan' wrong in squad's departure tweet

The PCB spelt 'Pakistan' wrong in the tweet announcing squad's departure for England, and Twitter didn't fail to notice.

New Delhi Updated on: June 28, 2020 13:24 IST
Image Source : THEREALPCB/TWITTER

The Pakistan cricket team departed for England on Sunday to take part in a three-match Test and T20I series. While the dates of the matches haven't been announced, the members will undergo testing for coronavirus upon reaching England and remain in a 14-day mandatory quarantine period before hitting the nets.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced the departure of the side on their official Twitter handle. However, they made a grave error on the post. In a tweet which has since been deleted, PCB spelt Pakistan wrong, writing 'Pakiatan'.

The Twitterati didn't fail to notice the blunder and trolled the PCB on the mistake.

Earlier, the PCB announced that six of the ten cricketers who tested positive for COVID-19 have since tested negative. Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Rizwan, Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hasnain and Shadab Khan.

The international cricket is set to return on July 8 when West Indies takes on England in the first Test of the three-match series at the Ageas Bowl.

