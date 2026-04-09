Dhurandhar 2 OTT release: Where to stream Ranveer Singh's film and what we know about its timeline

New Delhi:

Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar: The Revenge is dominating the Indian box office since its release. Fans, however, are eagerly awaiting the film's OTT debut. Written and directed by Aditya Dhar, the movie features an ensemble cast including Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun, Gaurav Gera, and others in key roles.

Those who missed Dhurandhar Part 2 in theaters are now waiting for its arrival on an OTT platform. Read on to find out where you can stream Ranveer Singh’s spy thriller and what we know about its expected release timeline.

Dhurandhar 2 OTT platform

While releasing the first-look poster of Dhurandhar 2, the makers indirectly confirmed the film's OTT platform. The poster features the JioHotstar logo, hinting that Dhurandhar 2 will arrive on JioHotstar after completing its theatrical run. Meanwhile, the satellite rights for the film have been acquired by Star Gold. However, an official update from the makers is awaited.

It is worth noting that the first part of the Dhurandhar film series, Dhurandhar, is available to stream on Netflix. Viewers will need at least a basic subscription to JioHotstar to watch Dhurandhar 2 once it releases digitally.

Dhurandhar 2 OTT release timeline

So far, the makers have not released an official update regarding the film's OTT release date. Generally, films follow an eight-week theatrical window before they start streaming on OTT platforms. In the case of Dhurandhar 2, the film has been performing exceptionally well even in its third week, with audiences still eager to watch it in theaters.

About Dhurandhar 2's box office collection

Dhurandhar 2 was released in theaters on March 19, 2026, coinciding with Ugadi and Gudi Padwa. The makers organised paid previews for the film a day before its worldwide release. Within 21 days of its release, Dhurandhar 2 has crossed Rs 1,041 crore in India and Rs 1,653.67 crore at the worldwide box office.

Also Read: Dhurandhar 2: Mouni Roy calls Ranveer Singh 'magic manic man Superman', heaps praise on Aditya Dhar and cast