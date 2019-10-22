This South African Test team a real concern for cricket: Michael Vaughan

Image Source : AP South Africa's Anrich Nortje, right, reacts as his teammate Lungi Ngidi, second right, shakes hands with Indian players after their loss on the fourth day of third and last cricket test match between India and South Africa in Ranchi

Following South Africa's whitewash in the three-Test series against India, former England skipper Michael Vaughan has expressed disappointment and called on ex-Proteas players like Mark Boucher, Jacques Kallis and Graeme Smith to join the management in some capacity in order to revive the fortune of the team.

South Africa, who had already lost the first two Tests against India, came out with yet another dismal performance as they lost the third and final match by an innings and 202 runs at the JSCA Stadium on Tuesday.

The visitors were outclassed in all the three departments and Vaughan feels it was a matter of concern, not just for South Africa but for the sport.

Taking to Twitter, Vaughan said: "This South African Test team is a real concern for the game... The game needs South Africa to be strong ... Time for Mark Boucher to take over... also why wouldn't you use Graeme Smith and Jacques Kallis in some capacity ...."

South Africa will now host England for a four-match Test series, starting December 26 in Centurion.