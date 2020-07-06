This day, last year: Rohit Sharma breaks Kumar Sangakkara's record for most centuries in single World Cup

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Rohit Sharma scored his fifth century of the 2019 World Cup on this day against Sri Lanka, going past Kumar Sangakkara to create a world record.

India's limited-overs vice-captain Rohit Sharma created a world record on this day last year when he reached the three-figure mark during the group stage game against Sri Lanka in the 2019 World Cup.

He scored his fifth century of the edition, which put him past Kumar Sangakkara for the record for most hundreds in a single World Cup tournament. Sangakkara had hit four centuries in the previous edition.

Rohit scored 103 against Sri Lanka, aiding India to an easy seven-wicket win. His opening partner, KL Rahul also scored a century in the game as the two added 189 runs for the opening wicket.

The innings also took Rohit to the top of the run-scoring charts of the tournament. He eventually ended the campaign as the highest scorer, with 648 runs. The three-figure mark also put him level with India's batting great Sachin Tendulkar, who holds the record for most centuries in World Cup history (6).

Arguably the best century from Rohit Sharma's bat in the tournament came in India's opening game against South Africa, where he remained unbeaten on 122. In one of the slowest tracks in the tournament where no other player from either teams could go past the fifty-run mark, Rohit displayed awe-inspiring grit as he stuck at one end to guide India home.

Against Sri Lanka, Rohit scored runs at a free-flowing rate, smashing 14 fours and two sixes en route his 103. India chased the 265-run target with 39 balls to spare.

The match against Sri Lanka was India's final game of the group stage. The side topped the table for the second consecutive time in the group stages but failed to lift the trophy. In their next game against New Zealand, India faced an 18-run defeat and bowed out of the tournament.

Rohit Sharma's career graph, however, has only moved upwards since. A few months later, he would cement his place in the Test side as an opener after impressive performances in the home series against South Africa and Bangladesh.

In November, Rohit also led India to T20I series victory against Bangladesh. Two months later, he played a crucial role in India's 5-0 sweep of New Zealand in the T20I series.

