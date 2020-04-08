Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Surrey cancel Michael Neser's contract amid coronavirus pandemic

Surrey have cancelled Australian pacer Michael Neser's contract for this year's domestic season due to uncertainty over County cricket in England amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Nasser has thus become the first overseas player to be affected by the coronavirus situation in England.

Neser was due to be part of the first-team squad until the beginning of July -- playing in County Championship cricket.

Given the cancellation of all fixtures until May 28 -- and the current uncertainty surrounding the season beyond that date –- Surrey Director of Cricket Alec Stewart contacted Neser and after explaining the situation it was mutually agreed that the contract would be cancelled.

Stewart said: "Given the testing times we find ourselves in, I would like to thank Michael Neser and his management company for their total understanding of the current situation and full agreement of this decision.

"The wider issues the sport is facing is paramount and it was refreshing to know Michael and his representatives are looking at the bigger picture in this sensible and responsible way," he added.

All professional cricket has been suspended in England till May 28 and chances are that the starting date will be extended further.

