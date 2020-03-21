'Highly unlikely' MS Dhoni will play in T20 World Cup, says Sunil Gavaskar

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Former Indian captain Sunil Gavaskar has made a concerning statement on the international future of MS Dhoni.

The suspense surrounding MS Dhoni's international future has increased significantly since the 2019 World Cup, when the former Indian captain last played for the side.

Dhoni has remained unavailable for all of India's home and away series since, and was set to make a comeback in IPL 2020. However, the deadly outbreak of coronavirus has forced the suspension of the tournament until April 15, with many reports suggesting that the IPL could be deferred to next year.

The IPL was seemingly the tournament with which Dhoni could've impressed the selectors and make his way into the side ahead of the T20 World Cup, which is scheduled to take place in October this year. Former Indian cricketer Sunil Gavaskar has now said that it is 'unlikely' that Dhoni will be going to Australia for the World Cup.

"I would definitely like to see Dhoni in India’s World Cup squad but it’s highly unlikely that it is going to happen," Gavaskar told Dainik Jagran.

"The team has moved on. Dhoni is not someone to make big announcements so I reckon he would silently retire from the game."

Ever since Dhoni's absence, youngster Rishabh Pant acquired the first-choice role for the wicketkeeper-batsman position in the limited-overs format. However, Pant lost the spot to KL Rahul, owing to inconsistent performances with the bat.