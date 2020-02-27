Sri Lanka post highest ODI total without hitting a six in men's cricket history

Image Source : AP Sri Lanka scored 345 runs in fifty overs during the 2nd ODI against West Indies, which is now the highest ODI total in men's cricket without a six being hit in the entire innings.

Sri Lanka defeated West Indies in the second ODI of the ongoing three-match series by a huge margin of 161 runs in Hambantota on Wednesday. With the victory, the host side also clinched the series, taking an unassailable 2-0 lead.

Avishka Fernando and Kusal Mendis scored centuries for the Sri Lankan side after it faced early setbacks with the dismissal of Dimuth Karunaratne and Kusal Perera.

While Fernando scored 127, Mendis scored 119 in as many deliveries. Thisara Perera also played a handy knock of 36 in 25 deliveries towards the end, as Sri Lanka scored 345.

Interestingly, the Sri Lankan side created a unique record in the innings. Sri Lanka scored the highest ODI total in men's cricket without hitting a single six in the entire innings.

Sri Lanka slammed 33 fours throughout the innings, but didn't hit a six. While Fernando hit 10 fours, Mendis hit 12.

The previous-highest ODI innings total without a six being hit was 333, scored by England against Australia in Sydney in 2011.

Overall, the Australian women's team holds the record. The side scored 412/3 without a maximum, with Belinda Clark remaining unbeaten on 229.

There was only one six hit in the entire match - by Fabian Allen during the West Indies innings.

For the Windies, only Shai Hope was able to cross the fifty-run mark, as he scored 51 off 65 deliveries. The visitors were bowled out on 184 in 39.1 overs.