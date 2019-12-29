South Africa win first test against England after 4th-day collapse in Centurion

Image Source : AP South Africa's Kagiso Rabada, right, celebrates with teammate bowler Anrich Nortje after taking a catch to dismiss England's batsman Rory Burns

South Africa won the first test by 107 runs with a day and a bit to spare on Sunday as England fell away quickly after threatening to make a good go at a daunting target of 376.

England was 121-1 overnight but lost nine wickets for 147 runs on the fourth day at SuperSport Park to be all out for 268. There are three more tests in the series.

Newcomer Anrich Nortje led the South African bowling attack with the key wickets of opener Rory Burns for 84 and England captain Joe Root for 48 in his 3-56.

Kagiso Rabada finished with 4-103 after mopping up the tail.

The South Africans made the new ball count after lunch by taking the last six wickets for 46 runs in 12 overs.