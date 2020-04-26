Shikhar Dhawan, Umesh Yadav engage in banter with Cheteshwar Pujara on Instagram

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/C PUJARA Team India players Shikhar Dhawan and Umesh Yadav engaged in banter with the side's Test specialist Cheteshwar Pujara after the latter posted a throwback picture of him batting in the nets.

With cricket action currently on hold due to the outbreak of novel coronavirus, the players are taking it to social media to talk to fellow cricketers and interact with fans. Many players are holding Q&A sessions, while some are also conducting live sessions on Instagram.

On Sunday, India's Test specialist Cheteshwar Pujara posted a picture of him batting in a net session. His post read, "The thing I miss the most in this lockdown is being on the cricket field."

Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan took note of this post from Pujara and he commented: "Sachi humein pata hi nahi tha tu cricket miss kar raha hai (We didn't have the slightest of clue that you were missing cricket) Wow!"

Fast-bowler Umesh Yadav also joined in the fun and posted a laughing emoji on Pujara's post. In normal circumstances, the cricketers would have been currently playing in the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) but due to coronavirus crisis, the tournament was postponed indefinitely by the BCCI.

Pujara, who didn't find any taker in the IPL auction, was supposed to play for Gloucestershire in this year's County season but that was postponed as well. He was set to play the first six matches of the County Championship from April 12 to May 22.

Pujara had previously played in England for Derbyshire, Yorkshire and Nottinghamshire in the County Championship.

