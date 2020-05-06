Image Source : IPLT20.COM Sanju Samson reveals origin of Steve Smith's nickname 'Chachu'

Team India wicket-keeper batsman Sanju Samson revealed how his Rajasthan Royals captain Steve Smith got the nickname "Chachu." The 25-year-old said that Smith got his famous nickname from former Australian batsman Brad Hodge.

"It started with Brad Hodge, he used to call Smith 'Chachu', then when Hodgy left, I started calling Smith 'Chachu'. In return, Smith also started calling me 'Chachu'. We both really enjoy and continue calling each other that," said Samson in a conversation with RR spin consultant and New Zealand spinner Ish Sodhi on the RR podcast.

Samson also rated Smith as one of the best brains in world cricket and said he shared a good relationship with him.

"I share a very good relationship with him. He is one of the best brains in world cricket and we all enjoy a lot playing under him," said Samson about the RR captain.

Rajasthan Royals are filled with some talented overseas player like Smith, and England's dynamic duo Jos Buttler and Ben Stokes. Samson said that he likes to observe Buttler as he claims he never sits idle in training sessions.

Samson said he likes to observe the likes of Smith, wicketkeeper Jos Buttler and all-rounder Ben Stokes preparing for games. "I observe Jos especially given he too is a wicketkeeper-batsman. He's always working on his skills and his game and never sits idle. He's either working on his keeping, batting in the nets or running around the park. I love to observe and know how he thinks and prepares as a keeper before a game," said Samson.

Commenting on his favourite IPL knock, he said: "My favourite innings I think will be against RCB at the Chinnaswamy when I scored 91 and we won the game."

