World Test Championship could follow Olympics route on scheduling, suggests Sachin Tendulkar

Former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar has suggested that the World Test Championship could possibly take the Olympics route with regards to scheduling.

With cricket coming to a standstill due to the outbreak of coronavirus around the globe, the players are taking it to social media to interact with fans, as well as teammates to talk about their life in the sport and beyond. Former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar has been significantly active on his social media profiles to communicate with fans, as well as raise awareness on social issues.

The forced break due to coronavirus has always provided the people related to the sport with ample time to reflect on the various things prevalent in sport. While the use of saliva on the ball is a much-discussed issue in recent times, Tendulkar, in an interview with IANS, talked about the World Test Championship as well.

With the outbreak of COVID-19, all international action has come to a halt. Many Test tours have been postponed, which puts doubt on the World Test Championship final -- scheduled to take place in July 2021, go ahead as planned. Tendulkar, citing the example of Olympics, said that there is need to accommodate all the tours in the 'fairest' manner possible, adding that the Championship final can be postponed.

"I think so (need permutations and combinations to be worked out). With regards to the World Test Championship, if you see, the Olympics also has been postponed but it will still be called 2020 Olympics even though it will be now held in 2021. They are still calling it 2020 Olympics and in that way, we need to figure out a window where you know all these games which would have ideally happened at this time, how can we accommodate them in the future and yet continue with this championship," said Tendulkar.

"To start afresh would be a big thing. And if you have started something, it needs to be completed in the best and fairest manner where we are able to accommodate all the remaining matches and give everyone a fair chance.

"We could extend the time limit a bit because these tours also aren't cancelled totally, they have been postponed. So, along with the tours, the championship also gets postponed."

There are doubts on the T20 World Cup too, which is slated to take place in Australia in October later this year. While the IPL is already postponed indefinitely, many have suggested that the T20 World Cup is likely to be postponed, too.

(With inputs from IANS)

