Sachin Tendulkar praises PM Modi for promoting cricket during Maldives visit

New Delhi Published on: June 12, 2019 15:59 IST
Former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar took to Twitter to praise and thank PM Narendra Modi for promoting cricket.

Former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar thanked the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi for promoting cricket during his visit to the island nation of Maldives.

PM Modi presented a bat signed by the Indian cricketers participating in World Cup 2019 to the Maldivian President, Ibrahim Mohamed Solih. "Connected by cricket! My friend, President @ibusolih is an ardent cricket fan, so I presented him a cricket bat that has been signed by #TeamIndia playing at the #CWC19," the Indian PM wrote on Twitter.

Tendulkar also took to Twitter to praise PM Modi for promoting cricket during his visit in the Maldives, stating that it was a good example of "cricket diplomacy."

PM Modi's gesture came after he held delegation-level talks with Solih after touching down at the island nation. This was the Prime Minister's first overseas visit since being re-elected to the position on May 23.

The PM received a grand ceremonial welcome on his arrival to the Maldives, which included a traditional dance performance from a dance troupe from the Maldives.

