You need to start playing: Rohit Sharma trolls Rahane after India Test vice-captain reveals lockdown routine

Image Source : AP IMAGE Rohit Sharma and Ajinkya Rahane

Indian batsman Rohit Sharma on Wednesday hilariously trolled his teammate Ajinkya Rahane on Twitter after the latter shared his lockdown routine amid coronavirus pandemic.

Rahane revealed that he has managed to take time out for himself amid lockdown and maintained a peaceful mind despite the world going through a crisis.

"Everyday I take out some time for myself where I rest with my thoughts, type it out & go through old pictures. It really helps in keeping a peaceful mind. #Technology," Rahane wrote on Twitter.

Rohit immediately replied saying, "Seriously bro you need start playing ASAP."

Seriously bro you need start playing ASAP 🤔 https://t.co/VBAVtsB41s — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) June 10, 2020

Indian cricket players have been out of action since March this year with their last series being the New Zealand away Test which Rohit had missed owing to an injury.

Not just in India, cricket tournaments across the globe has been halted, although the Test series between England and West Indies slated to begin from July 8 onwards is expected to be the curtainraiser. Windies players have already reached England where they will undergo a 14-day quarantine period before resuming practice for the series.

For India, the Men in Blue will likely begin their series against Sri Lanka in August.

