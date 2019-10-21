Image Source : BCCI Rohit Sharma gives hilarious reply after journalist calls Ajinkya Rahane 'saala'

Indian opener Rohit Sharma is enjoying the form of his life as he hit his maiden Test double hundred against South Africa in the third Test match in Ranchi.

Rohit is having a good time both on and off-field. After Day 2, Rohit represented Team India in the press conference where he was at his witty best to entertain the journalists.

During the press conference, a journalist had a slip of tongue moment as he said "Saala chabuk batting karta hai," while talking about Ajinkya Rahane.

On that note, Rohit hilariously responded to the journalist and said, "Don't call him saala."

"We have seen Ajinkya how he has taken his Test career forward. He has been there for the team whenever the team has been in difficult position," he added.

Apart from Rohit, Test deputy Rahane also had a magnificent match with the bat as he scored his 11th Test century on Day 2 in Ranchi.

On being asked on his glorious run with the bat this year, Rohit replied with some wit and humour.

"Kafi kuch hone wala thaa naahin toh kaafi kuch aap likh dete mere barein mein (A lot could have happened had I not performed and you guys (media) would have written a lot about me," a satisfied Sharma said at the day end press conference.

"So it was about making most of the opportunities I got. I knew I had to make full use of it, otherwise, media would have written against me. Now I know everyone will write good things about me," he added.

Rohit has amassed 529 runs from four innings thus becoming the only fifth Indian opener to score 500-plus runs in a Test series.

Meanwhile on Day 3, Team India is eyeing another clean sweep at home as the visitors are already five down in the second innings after Virat Kohli enforced the follow-on.