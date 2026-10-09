Jeet Raval announces retirement from professional cricket ahead of the 2026-27 domestic season

New Zealand’s Jeet Raval recently came forward and announced his retirement from professional cricket. It is interesting to note that Raval played a total of 24 Test matches for the Black Caps between 2016 and 2020. Beginning his career back in 2008, Raval scored a total of 1,143 runs to his name in Test cricket.

Furthermore, he boasted an impressive record in first-class cricket. Playing a total of 164 first-class matches, Raval amassed 10,432 runs to his name, maintaining an average of 37.66 runs. As for his early days, boasting his Indian origin, Raval opened the batting alongside former India cricketer Parthiv Patel when they played for Vidyanagar School in Ahmedabad.

His family later moved from Gujarat to Auckland, and after his move to New Zealand, he became a middle-order batter before eventually returning to opening in New Zealand’s domestic circuit. Back in December 2025, he became the 30th New Zealander to join the 10,000-run club as he captained Northern Districts.

He made a name for himself in New Zealand’s U19 side, playing his first first-class game back in 2008. He went on to make his Test debut against Pakistan in 2016. Furthermore, he was a part of New Zealand’s squad as the side defeated team India in the final of the WTC (World Test Championship) back in 2021. Despite not making quite the name for himself in international cricket, Jeet Raval surely was a name to be reckoned with in first-class cricket.

Jeet Raval opened up on his decision to retire

Announcing his retirement, Raval talked about how huge a privilege it is for him to be announcing the same. He also reflected on how it was his and his family’s dream to represent New Zealand.

"It's with great honour and a privilege that I made this decision. I feel at peace and very content. The childhood dream [was] obviously to play for Black Caps, and I look back with pride. It wasn't just my dream, [but] also my father's dream as well. We saw an opportunity and he moved the family here so I could have an opportunity to live my dream,” Raval told Northern Districts Cricket Association.

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