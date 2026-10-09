India vs West Indies, 2nd T20I Pitch Report, how will surface in Ranchi play?

The stage is set for the 2nd T20I of the ongoing series between India and the West Indies. The two sides are slated to take on each other at the JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi on October 9th. It is interesting to note that the Indian team currently holds the lead in the series, and they will look to put in another good showing.

The likes of Shreyas Iyer, Abhishek Sharma, and many more stars will be looking to put in their best performances in the second T20I. Furthermore, after missing out on the first clash of the series, it could be interesting to see whether or not 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi will be featuring for the Men in Blue in the clash.

The first T20I of the series saw the West Indies coming in to bat first. The side posted a total of 171 runs in the first innings of the game. Chasing down the target, India saw skipper Shreyas Iyer score a brilliant century, with Ishan Kishan going unbeaten on a score of 37 runs, as India won the game by eight wickets and took the lead in the series.

JSCA International Stadium Complex pitch report

The surface at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi is one that is quite balanced. A good clash between the batters and the bowlers could be on show in the clash. It is interesting to note that the pitch provides early bounce in the clash, which could mean that the batters will need to show patience in the early stages of the clash. Opting to bowl first and limiting the opponents to a subpar total could be a wise decision.

Squads

India Squad: Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson(w), Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer(c), Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Naman Dhir, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Mayank Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Prince Yadav.

West Indies Squad: Shai Hope(w/c), Kamil Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Roston Chase, Romario Shepherd, Matthew Forde, Shamar Springer, Akeal Hosein, Shamar Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Keemo Paul, Amir Jangoo, Quentin Sampson.

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