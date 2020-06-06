Image Source : BCCI.TV/VIDEOGRAB Best gift I could give to Ritika on wedding anniversary: Rohit Sharma recalls hitting third ODI double ton

Only 6 batsmen in world cricket have scored a double century in ODI cricket and Rohit Sharma is the only player to breach the mark more than one time - thrice (209, 264 and 208 not out). The daunting Indian opener is considered as one of the finest batsmen in white-ball cricket and his records speak for himself. Every time when Rohit crossed 120-25 run-mark, everyone expects him to score another double century.

Rohit scored his first double ton against Australia in 2013 at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru. The second massive inning came against Sri Lanka at Eden Gardens in 2014, where he slammed 264 runs, which is still the highest individual score in ODIs. Rohit's third double ton was very special for him as he slammed it on his wedding anniversary in his wife presence at IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali in 2017.

Rohit in the latest episode of Mayank Agarwal's chat show, ‘Open Nets with Mayank’, hosted by bcci.tv, recalled his memory of the third double ton and revealed his wife thought he twisted his arm at 196. (Also Read | Rohit recalls incident when Dhawan started singing during a match)

“My wife got emotional while I reached the landmark. It was a special innings because it was our wedding anniversary and the best gift I could give her on that occasion. She was scared when I dived at 196. She thought I twisted my arm,” Rohit revealed.

India's limited-overs vice-captain also feels he was going slow in that match and the double hundred thought didn't come to his mind.

“To be very honest I was going pretty slow, I never thought I will get to a double hundred but once you cross 125, I feel it gets easier for you because bowlers are under pressure. Unless you make a mistake I don’t think you can get out,” Rohit added.

Rohit further talked about his friendship with opening partner Shikhar Dhawan, who was also part of the episode. (Also Read | Rohit, Dhawan open up on their off-the-field relationship)

"We shared rooms together when we went on India-A tours. So we have got a lot of history together. As a person, we both know each other quite well and that helps a lot on the field," Rohit said.

