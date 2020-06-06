Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Tamim Iqbal was left amazed: Rohit Sharma recalls incident when Shikhar Dhawan started singing during a match

Team India limited-overs vice-captain Rohit Sharma recalled the memory of his opening partner Shikhar Dhawan started singing a song during a match against Bangladesh. Rohit and Dhawan share great friendship and understanding both on and off the field and the camaraderie between the two has always been praised by others

On Friday, BCCI shared a trailer of Mayank Agarwal chat show's Episode 2 of 'Open nets with Mayank', where Rohit and Dhawan were having a fun conversation with India's Test opener. In the video, Rohit shared an incident where Dhawan started singing in the middle of a match.

"We were playing in Bangladesh in 2015 as I was standing in the first slip and Shikhar was in third slip. Suddenly he started singing very loudly. The bowler was already in his run up and the batsman, Tamim Iqbal, was left amazed. He didn't understand where the noise was coming from," Rohit told India Test opener Mayank as Dhawan was in splits.

"It might not sound as funny right now but when it happened on the field we couldn't control our laughter, it was really funny," Rohit added.

Dhawan went on to say that his sense of humour is very spontaneous.

"When Jatt ji and Hitman are in conversation, expect nothing less than entertainment," BCCI's tweet read along with the video clip. The full video will come out soon, the tweet said.

Since catching the eye as an opening pair during India's victorious 2013 ICC Champions Trophy campaign, Dhawan and Rohit have broken many records together and have been one of India's most successful opening combinations in white-ball cricket after the legendary pair of Sourav Ganguly and Sachin Tendulkar.

