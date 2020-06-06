We've been good friends since our U-19 days: Rohit, Dhawan open up on their off-the-field relationship

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES In a conversation with Mayank Agarwal, Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan opened up on their off-the-field relationship.

Indian opener Rohit Sharma has said that he shares a great off-the-field relationship with Shikhar Dhawan. Rohit and Shikhar have been India's mainstays as openers in limited-overs format since 2013 when Rohit opened for the side in the Champions Trophy.

Ever since the tournament in England, Dhawan and Rohit emerged as a strong opening duo which went on to break many records over the years. Currently, it is the second-most successful opening combination from India after the legendary pair of Sourav Ganguly and Sachin Tendulkar.

"More than anything on the field, we share a great relationship off the field. Knowing each other so well, understanding each other's comforts and discomforts, that is very important," said Rohit while speaking with Mayank Agarwal and Dhawan on the series 'Open Nets with Mayank' hosted by bcci.tv.

"We shared rooms together when we went on India-A tours. So we have got a lot of history together. As a person, we both know each other quite well and that helps a lot on the field."

Shikhar Dhawan, meanwhile, said that they share a good friendship from their U-19 days and that it has only grown stronger since.

"We clicked on the field from day one and especially after we started opening for India in the 2013 Champions Trophy. However, we shared a good friendship even before that, right from the U-19 days," said Dhawan

"So that comfort reflected during our partnerships on the field. It has been a beautiful journey with him. I have enjoyed it thoroughly and hopefully, we can carry it for another few years," he added.

Overall, the duo of Dhawan and Rohit is the fourth-most successful one in ODI history. In 107 ODIs, they have scored 4,802 runs. While Tendulkar-Ganguly reign at the top, Australia's Mathew Hayden & Adam Gilchrist and West Indies' Gordon Greenidge and Desmond Haynes acquire the second and third spot respectively.

