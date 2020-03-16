Be smart, proactive and know your surroundings: Rohit Sharma urges people to take care amid COVID-19 outbreak

Image Source : AP Team India's vice-captain Rohit Sharma urged people to stay safe amid the deadly outbreak of coronavirus.

India's limited-overs vice-captain Rohit Sharma took to his official social media profiles to urge the people to take precautionary measures amid the outbreak of COVID-19.

The coronavirus, which was declared 'pandemic' by World Health Organization last week, has claimed lives of over 6,000 people worldwide, with close to 169,000 being testes positive so far.

In a video message, Rohit urged the people to take all precautionary steps to stay safe amid the outbreak.

"I just wanted to talk about few things. The last few weeks have been a tough time for all of us and the world has come to a standstill, which is very sad to see," said Rohit.

"The only way we can get back to normal is by all of us coming together. How we can do that? By little smart, little proactive, knowing our surroundings, and as and when we you get any symptoms, informing your nearest medical authorities."

The spread of the virus resulted in various state governments imposing ban on the opening of schools, malls and cinemas. Sporting events have also been either postponed or cancelled around the world.

"We all want kids to go to school, to go to malls, we all want to watch movies in theatres," said India's limited-overs vice-captain.

"I appreciate the efforts of doctors and nurses around the world who have put their lives at risk by taking care of people who have tested positive."

The Indian Premier League (IPL), which was originally scheduled to start on March 29, has also been suspended till April 15. India's ODI series against South Africa was also called-off following the outbreak.

Last, but not the least, my heart goes out to people who have lost their loved ones. Take care.