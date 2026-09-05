Former India cricketer opens up on Rohit Sharma's chances ahead of ODI World Cup 2027

The Indian team is gearing up for the upcoming ODI World Cup 2027. The marquee tournament is all set to be held in South Africa, and there is no doubt that the Indian team is being revered as one of the biggest favourites for the title.

Ahead of the competition, many fans have only one question in their mind: whether or not the duo of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma will play in the World Cup. Both are in the twilight of their careers; it is a major topic of discussion around the world whether the duo will play.

Speaking on the same, former India cricketer Deep Dasgupta came forward and talked about the chances of Rohit Sharma and if he will be present at the World Cup.

"What the BCCI secretary said is the right direction. Just keep any x player in Rohit's place and think of how his place in the side will get decided. If he is performing, he'll stay in the side. You can't take a call before every series. Retirement is completely his call. But otherwise, if he's performing, it's a straightforward call. Selection has to be performance-based,” Deep Dasgupta said in a video on his YouTube channel.

Deep Dasgupta opened up on the performances of Yashasvi Jaiswal

Furthermore, the former cricketer also opened up on the performances of star batter Yashasvi Jaiswal. He claimed that the star man still needs time to blossom, and he should be given enough game time before the World Cup if he is indeed in the plans.

"The next question is how you manage someone like Yashasvi Jaiswal, who has scored two centuries in his last three innings. You also have to give him some game time before the World Cup. It's important to remember that as well and see if Shubman Gill can play at No. 3 in some match so that all three of Rohit, Jaiswal, and Gill play," said Dasgupta (via the aforementioned source).

With India set to play ODIs against the West Indies next, it could be interesting to see how the team fares ahead of the World Cup.

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