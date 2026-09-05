'Out of affection': TVK clarifies 'Vijay as PM' pitch amid differences with Congress

Amid growing rift with ally Congress over a push to declare Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay as prime ministerial candidate for the 2029 Lok Sabha elections, the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) on Saturday clarified that it was not an official statement of the party and a remark out of affection.

"It was said out of affection and is not an official announcement," Tamil Nadu School Education Minister Rajmohan Arumugam told reporters in Chennai on occasion of freedom fighter VO Chidambaram Pillai's 155th birth anniversary.

Many of TVK MLAs and ministers have been pushing for Vijay as opposition's prime ministerial candidate for the next general elections, a move that has irked Congress, which has dubbed it as a "fan mindset". The Congress insists that Rahul Gandhi, Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha, will remain the prime ministerial candidate.

The Congress was an alliance partner of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), but joined hands with the TVK following the 2026 Tamil Nadu assembly elections. The TVK had won 108 seats, but fell short of a simple majority and is dependent on Congress, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) and Left parties.

Congress threatens to quit TVK-led alliance

Congress was allotted two ministerial berths in the government: P Viswanathan (High Education Minister) and S Rajesh Kumar (Tourism and Tourism Development Corporation Minister). Both ministers have threatened to quit if the TVK fails to endorse Gandhi as the prime ministerial candidate.

With differences increasing between the two alliance partners, the TVK has called a coordination meeting on September 9. The ruling party had held the first such meeting in July at a private hotel in Kovalam.

TVK leaders -- N Anand (Rural Development and Water Resources), Aadhav Arjuna (Public Works and Sports Development), R Nirmal Kumar (Energy Resources and Law), and Rajmohan (School Education) -- have also reached out to Left parties, urging them to join the government.

"This is a democratic and secular alliance. We want to hear the alliance partners' views. We seek their continued cooperation and support," Tamil Nadu Minister Dr KG Arunraj told news agency ANI on Saturday.

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