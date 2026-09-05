Harmanpreet Kaur set to script history ahead of crucial Pakistan clash in Women's Asia Cup; Check details

The ongoing Women’s Asia Cup 2026 sees India take on Pakistan. The two arch-rivals will meet at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on September 5, and both sides will aim to deliver their best performance. Ahead of the marquee clash, many eyes will be set upon India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur.

It is worth noting that the upcoming game against Pakistan will be Harmanpreet Kaur’s 150th T20I as captain. Already having led the Indian team the most times in the shortest format of the game across men’s and women’s cricket, Harmanpreet Kaur will become the first player in history to lead her side 150 times in T20Is.

The Indian team has been brilliant in the tournament so far, having won both of their matches, and the Women in Blue will look to put in another good show as they take on arch-rivals Pakistan in Dubai.

What did Harmanpreet Kaur say after India’s last game?

The Indian team recently took on Hong Kong in their second game of the Women’s Asia Cup, she managed to focus on the positives from the game, hailing the performance that the Women in Blue put in as they registered their second straight win of the tournament.

“I’ll start with the positives. Smriti and Shafali batted really well. In the middle overs, that’s why we wanted to bat (first).. to get used to these conditions. Today’s pitch was better than how it played in the previous game, but it’s all about spending some time on the pitch and getting used to these conditions because we are not that aware of these conditions,” Harmanpreet Kaur said after the game.

“Still, we managed what we wanted as a team, scoring close to 200, and later on, the bowlers did a great job. [Any changes for the next game now that you have qualified?] The team is pretty much sorted, but there is another day to think about if something needs to change, or if someone else can come up and take responsibility. For now, the team is pretty much sorted,” she added.

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