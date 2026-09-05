Former India cricketer hails Rishabh Pant after India's Test series win over Sri Lanka

The Indian team recently got back to winning ways after defeating Sri Lanka in a two-game Test series. The two sides took on each other in Galle and Colombo across two Test matches, and led by Shubman Gill, India managed to win the first game and draw the second, effectively winning the Test series 1-0.

There were several performances from the Indian team that stood out. From Manav Suthar’s brilliance with the ball to Devdutt Padikkal winning the Player of the Series for his performances, many players put in some standout performances as India won the series.

After winning the series, former India cricketer Suresh Raina took centre stage and heaped massive praise on star wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant. Raina revealed that Pant is his favourite player and just needs a bit of mentoring to level up his game.

"He has worked hard. I am very happy. Everyone does well, but he is one of the best. He is my favorite player. He is scoring a lot in Tests. He has that X factor. I think he will mature in white-ball and IPL as well. He has done really well. I don't know why he is not there in one-day cricket. Maybe he is still searching for things. He needs to figure it out. Sometimes players have that blockage. If he tries and spends time with someone, he can. Let him be free. He can achieve a lot. His time will come," Raina said in a podcast with Aakash Chopra.

Raina urged the youngsters to play more Test cricket

Furthermore, Raina emphasised the importance of Test cricket and urged the up-and-coming youngsters of the country to choose the longest format of the game and give it the respect it deserves.

"I feel Abhishek Sharma should play Test cricket. Vaibhav is very young. Does he want to play? What do his coaches think? These are questions. I feel he should play. Are the IPL owners and associations also thinking of this and putting Test cricket in players' minds? Coaches also have a role here," he said.

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