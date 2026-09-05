PCB look to release Aaqib Javed as part of clean-up process after 'chaotic' results

In a major development, the PCB (Pakistan Cricket Board) is set to remove former cricketer and now senior selector Aaqib Javed from their national selection committee. According to a report by PTI, Javed’s reported removal will come as part of the board cleanup that the PCB is looking to do.

The same development comes after the likes of Mohammad Rizwan, Imam-Ul-Haq, and Salman Ali Agha were sent back home midway through Pakistan’s ongoing Test series against England.

A source in the know stated that Mohsin Naqvi has been looking to clean up for a long time, and the selection committee is where he is looking to start. "Aaqib is also likely to be told to focus on his role as Director of Development at the Lahore High Performance Centre. The rest of the players sent back were done so on the recommendation of interim red-ball head coach Mike Hesson, who wanted to try out some players he had worked with in the white-ball camp,” the source was quoted as saying by PTI.

After his reported removal from the selection committee, Aaqib Javed will be focusing on his role as the Director of Development at the Lahore High Performance Centre.

Chaos ensues with Pakistan cricket after subpar results

It is interesting to note that Pakistan is currently in the middle of a Test series against England. With the two sides having faced each other across two Tests, it is England who have emerged victorious in both matches, having put in some good performances.

After the loss in the second Test, head coach Sarfaraz Ahmed and bowling coach Umar Gul were sacked, and as many as seven players were asked to go back home midway through the series, with the side slated to play another Test match. In protest, one of the selectors, Misbah-ul-Haq, resigned.

As for Aaqib Javed, the former cricketer is said to be quite close to PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi, and according to the report, Javed survived quite a few upheavals in the board, but it does seem like some power is due to shift with Aaqib Javed set to be removed from the selection committee.

"Aaqib, who is considered the blue-eyed boy of the chairman, is also likely to be told to just focus on his role as Director Development at the Lahore High Performance Centre," the source added.

WIth inputs from PTI

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