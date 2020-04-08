Image Source : TWITTER:@IMRO45 Ritika Sajdeh gate-crashes Rohit Sharma, Yuvraj Singh's Live Instagram session

Team India's limited-overs vice-captain Rohit Sharma's wife Ritika Sajdeh crashed the Live Instagram session of her husband with former India player Yuvraj Singh.



Cricketers from all across the globe are connecting with other players through social media due to coronavirus outbreak. Shane Warne and Kevin Pietersen started the trend with the Live Instagram sessions and now Rohit is following the path. Earlier, he chatted with India spearhead Jasprit Bumrah and on Tuesday, Rohit was accompanied by Yuvraj.

During the live session, Ritika crashed the duo's Live session and commented, “What about the first time you’ll met me”.

Earlier, during Virat Kohli and Pieterson Live Instagram session, the Indian skipper's wife Anushka Sharma jumped to the conversation with a comment.

It was nearly at the end of the hour-long discussion on Instagram live when Pietersen was having sort of a rapid-fire round with Kohli with the questions posed by the fans that Anushka's message had popped. It read, "Chalo Chalo dinner time". Pietersen even read out the message and two laughed.

In the discussion, Rohit and Yuvraj recollected the funny incident that happened when the former first came into the Indian team.

"When I came into the team, my cricket crush was Yuvraj Singh. I just wanted to talk to Yuvraj, I wanted to see how he prepares, the role that Yuvraj had, I had to essay the same role eventually in the middle order," Rohit said during the session. "When it came to fielding, I wanted to learn from Yuvraj. There was an incident in which I had entered the team bus early, I was half an hour early and I had taken the seat which was originally reserved for Yuvraj. He then entered the bus and I thought 'that is how you make an entry."

"He asked me 'do you know whose seat this is'? He then said, 'get up, it is my seat, you go sit on another seat'. RP Singh had told me that the seat was Yuvraj's but I still chose to sit there. Having said this, we have a good relationship now," Rohit said.