Parveen Hooda clinches gold in women's 65kg boxing final, defeats Chen by split decision in thrilling bout

It is raining gold for the Indian contingent at the Asian Games 2026. After Lovlina Borgohain’s gold, India’s Parveen Hooda has followed in her footsteps and won the gold medal in the women’s 65 kg boxing final. She took on Chinese Taipei’s Chen in the summit clash.

It was a closely fought bout between the two stars, but Hooda brought home the gold through a split decision on a score of 3-2. The clash went into the final round. While Chen started aggressively and landed some hooks, Parveen retaliated with some brilliant 1-2s and eventually took the win as well.

It is worth noting that the gold medal victory would be quite the redemption story for Parveen; she missed out on a bronze medal in the last edition of the Asian Games due to a doping whereabouts failure. Building on that story, Hooda performed brilliantly and defeated Chen in the final, bringing home another gold for India.

Lovlina Borgohain opened up after gold win

Earlier in the day, star boxer Lovlina Borgohain brought home the gold medal in the women’s 75 kg boxing, defeating China’s Bao Ziyi. She took centre stage and opened up about what winning the gold medal means for her. Throughout the game, while Ziyi went into aggressive mode throughout the game, Lovlina countered perfectly and registered a unanimous victory.

"It was a tough year for me. (Earlier) I wanted to quit boxing. But I continued. I had to change the colour of my medal (at the Asian Games). It was very important. More important than that is that I continued (to play). I was not happy about winning the silver medal at the Commonwealth Games. But, there are a lot of things in an athlete's life: losses, injuries. You have to handle a lot of things. This gold medal was very important to me. That is how I continued. I am feeling good. I don't know how to celebrate my gold. It has just ended. I need some time to accept that I have won. I am feeling very good,” Lovlina told PTI.

With inputs from PTI.

Also Read:

Indian men's recurve archery team settles for silver after defeat against South Korea at Asian Games 2026