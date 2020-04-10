Ravindra Jadeja, Virat Kohli react to David Warner's ‘sword celebration’

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AP David Warner and Ravindra Jadeja

Australian cricketer David Warner on Thursday had shared a throwback video wherein he was seen attempting Ravindra Jadeja's sword celebration while donning the Sunrisers Hyderabad jersey. The video was from the previous edition of IPL. And on Friday, Jadeja reacted to the video while Indian skipper Virat Kohli and Wriddhiman Saha joined in.

Replying to his Instagram post, Jadeja said “Hahahaah almost there David.” Kohli and Wriddhiman reacted with laughing emoticons.

Earlier on Thursday, Warner, in a bid to keep his fans engaged amid the coronavirus lockdown, shared a video from IPL 2019 where he is seen swinging the bat like a sword for a commercial. He shared the video on Thursday with the caption, “Throwback to this time last year to a commercial we were doing for @sunrisershyd Do you think I have got @royalnavghan covered for the sword,” Warner wrote in the post.

IPL is presently suspended until April 15 although looking at the present situation in India, the 13th season seems highly improbable for the organisers.