Shashank Singh completes move to Pondicherry for 2026-27 domestic season, alleges ill-treatment by CSCS

New Delhi:

In a major development, India batter Shashank Singh has completed his move to Pondicherry for the upcoming 2026-27 domestic cricket season. It is worth noting that Shashank Singh represented Chhattisgarh in domestic cricket, but alleging ill-treatment by CSCS (Chhattisgarh State Cricket Sangh), the 34-year-old made the switch.

The India batter claimed that the CSCS failed to support him through injury, allegedly sidelining him without explanation after not supporting him through an injury-stricken period.

It is worth noting that Shashank Singh revealed that he received an NOC (No Objection Certificate) from the state association and will be representing Pondicherry for the upcoming domestic season. It could be interesting to see how Shashank fares in his new side and what impact he can have on Pondicherry as the brand new domestic season rolls by.

"Yes, I'm quitting Chhattisgarh. I've taken the NOC from CSCS and am moving to Pondicherry from the 2026-27 season. I suffered serious shoulder and finger injuries last season, but the Chhattisgarh State Cricket Sangh didn't support me at all in this phase," Shashank Singh told the Times of India.

"Post the season, they didn't put my name in the list of players for the Chhattisgarh Cricket Premier League 2026, and my name was also missing in the Chhattisgarh squad which travelled to Bengaluru for a pre-season camp. I asked why they didn't put my name. There was no response," he said.

Shashank Singh’s domestic career in numbers

Speaking of Shashank Singh, the 34-year-old has been quite consistent in white-ball domestic cricket. He scored 450 runs and took 11 wickets in seven Vijay Hazare Trophy matches in the 2024-25 season.

Taking a break from red-ball cricket, Shashank Singh will be focusing solely on white-ball cricket ahead of the new domestic season. He is an important part of IPL franchise Punjab Kings as well.

He was influential in the side’s campaign in reaching the IPL 2025 final, scoring 350 runs to his name and maintaining a strike rate of 153.51, even scoring 61 runs in 30 deliveries in the final against RCB. He has been an important part of Punjab Kings in the IPL and will hope for more good showings in the upcoming season.

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