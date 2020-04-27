Ravindra Jadeja is blessed cricketer, completely physically fit: Ravichandran Ashwin

The spin duo of Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja has been the pillars of Team India's success in Test cricket in the last decade. Recently, during a podcast with cricketer-turned-commentator Sanjay Manjrekar for ESPNCricinfo, Ashwin heaped praises for his spin-partner Jadeja.
Ashwin said Jadeja is natural and doesn't need to put that extra effort to be fit unlike him.
"Certain people are blessed in a certain way and I love to take my comparison with that of Ravindra Jadeja. He is a blessed cricketer, who is completely physically fit.
"The harder I train, more rudimentary I become to stay even close to where Jadeja is. Whereas Jadeja is a natural cricketer, natural bowler, natural batsman. So he just needs to tick all boxes during a game."
In the past couple of years, Jadeja has been the prime choice for team management in overseas Test over Ashwin. Jadeja is considered as one of the finest fielders in modern-day cricket.
Ashwin claims to attain Jadeja's level of natural fitness, he needs to work two months prior to a series.
"...that's why I need to think more while having a field and taking accountability for it. Jaddu doesn't even need to think as he will able to land 30 overs on spot because of his physical fitness," he said.