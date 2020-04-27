Ravindra Jadeja is blessed cricketer, completely physically fit: Ravichandran Ashwin

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Ravindra Jadeja is blessed cricketer, completely physically fit: R Ashwin

The spin duo of Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja has been the pillars of Team India's success in Test cricket in the last decade. Recently, during a podcast with cricketer-turned-commentator Sanjay Manjrekar for ESPNCricinfo, Ashwin heaped praises for his spin-partner Jadeja.

Ashwin said Jadeja is natural and doesn't need to put that extra effort to be fit unlike him.

"Certain people are blessed in a certain way and I love to take my comparison with that of Ravindra Jadeja. He is a blessed cricketer, who is completely physically fit.

"The harder I train, more rudimentary I become to stay even close to where Jadeja is. Whereas Jadeja is a natural cricketer, natural bowler, natural batsman. So he just needs to tick all boxes during a game."

In the past couple of years, Jadeja has been the prime choice for team management in overseas Test over Ashwin. Jadeja is considered as one of the finest fielders in modern-day cricket.

Ashwin claims to attain Jadeja's level of natural fitness, he needs to work two months prior to a series.

"...that's why I need to think more while having a field and taking accountability for it. Jaddu doesn't even need to think as he will able to land 30 overs on spot because of his physical fitness," he said.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage