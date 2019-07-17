Ravi Shastri hails Kane Williamson's 'composure and dignity' after loss in 2019 World Cup final

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES India's coach Ravi Shastri praised Kane Williamson on how he handled the situation in the aftermath of a tough loss in the final of the 2019 World Cup.

New Zealand lost the final of the 2019 World Cup on boundary count after the game ended in a tie after 50-overs, and the super over eliminator. A shattered and devastated New Zealand captain Kane Williamson was left to rue the unfortunate overthrow in the last over that eventually turned the epic final in England's favour.

However, Williamson remained calm and composed in his post-match comments, and refused to talk about the rules, admitting that they have been in place.

"Yeah, while the emotions are raw, it is pretty hard to swallow when two teams have worked really, really hard to get to this moment in time and when sort of two attempts to separate them with a winner and a loser it still doesn't perhaps sort of shine with one side coming through, you know. It is what it is, really. The rules are there at the start," Williamson said.

The Kiwi captain's handling of the situation has earned him praises from experts and fans alike, and India's coach Ravi Shastri also acknowledged the composed reaction from Williamson.

Shastri took to Twitter to praise the New Zealand skipper.

"Your composure and dignity viewing the sequence of events was remarkable. Your dignified grace and silence 48 hours since is simply remarkable. We know you have one hand on that WC. You not just Kane. You Kane and Able. God bless," he wrote.

India's campaign in the 2019 World Cup ended in the semifinal, where the side conceded an 18-run defeat to New Zealand.