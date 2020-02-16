Sunday, February 16, 2020
     
Rahul Johri's resignation yet to be accepted

BCCI's first chief executive Rahul Johri tendered his resignation some time ago.

February 16, 2020
BCCI's first chief executive officer Rahul Johri, who had tendered his resignation a while ago, might have to wait a little more before he is relieved of the plum job by the Board.

BCCI sources said on Sunday that Johri, appointed in 2016 to the then newly-formed position, had made up his mind to step down after the Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA) exited the scene in October last year, paving the way for the Sourav Ganguly-led team to take charge.

"Johri's resignation will be accepted but it might take some time. He is trying to negotiate," a source told PTI.

Since assuming the office of CEO, Johri has been working on multiple fronts, playing a key role in selling the IPL broadcast rights to Star India for a whopping Rs. 16,348 crore.

He was appointed when Shashank Manohar was BCCI president and Anurag Thakur was its secretary.

