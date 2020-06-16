Pink-ball Test in Australia 'will be challenging for sure': Rohit Sharma

Image Source : AP File image of Rohit Sharma

Indian opening batsman Rohit Sharma feels that the the pink-ball Test skated to be part of the Border-Gavaskar series in December in Australia, will be challenging.

India are scheduled to play four Tests as part of the Border-Gavaskar series starting from December 3 onwards, and the second Test in Adelaide is slated to be a day-night Test match. which will commence from December 11.

Rohit had a Q&A session last week with his fans on Instagram where one of the fans asked, "how prepared are you to play pink ball test match in aus because you haven't opened. Ur mindset?"

Rohit replied saying, "Will be challenging for sure."

This will be their first pick-ball meeting and India's first on overseas soil. India had played their inaugural and only pick-ball Test in November last year at home against Bangladesh with the hosts clinching an emphatic win. But the Aussies are a different force altogether in day-night Tests.

Australia have never lost a day-night Tests, winning all seven they have played so far. Meanwhile, Mitchell Starc is presently the highest wicket-taker in the format with 42 wickets at an average of below 20.

The Aussies will take on India in the opener on December 3 at the Gabba, a venue where the hosts have won 31 consecutive games dating back to 1988, the longest active unbeaten streak in Tests at a particular venue. The second Test will be held at Adelaide on December 11-15. The Boxing Day Test and New Year's Tests will be held at Melbourne and Sydney respectively.

